Rep. George Santos surrenders to face federal charges in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Congressman George Santos surrendered Wednesday morning to face federal charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

Santos surrendered at the Alfonse M. D'Amato courthouse in Central Islip, New York.

He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The indictment was returned on Tuesday under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip.

Santos will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse.

Rep. Ritchie Torres issued a statement saying the criminal prosecution of Santos is "long overdue."

"He is a pathological liar and lawbreaker who lied to the voters of New York State and defrauded his way into the United States Congress," the statement read. "About 800,000 Americans have been continually deprived of the honest representation they deserve in the People's House. Although the details of the federal prosecution are not yet fully known, one thing is crystal clear - either Rep. Santos must resign or House Republican leadership, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, must summon the courage to join House Democrats in expelling him. Rep. Santos is a deep rot of corruption at the core of Congress."

These charges come just a month after the embattled congressman announced he would run for re-election.

On Tuesday night, Santos' political opponents demanded he resign from congress.

Robert Zimmerman was the Democrat who ran against Santos and tried to spread the word about Santos' many lies. Zimmerman called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to dump Santos from his conference.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan condemned Santos for having the nerve to run again in light of misleading voters the first time.

"To think that one human being would have the audacity to vote for you after what you did to our constituents, then you're either insane, incompetent or a little bit of both," Lafazan said.

The New York Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees and a history as a star volleyball player. Serious questions about his finances also surfaced - including the source of what he claimed was a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands of dollars in back rent.

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

Politicians from both parties have called for his resignation.

The congressman's constituents have expressed outrage at the lies Santos fabricated while campaigning and have held protests outside of his Long Island office.

This indictment may not be the end of his legal troubles because several agencies in New York are investigating him, including the New York Attorney General as well as district attorneys in both Queens and Nassau County.

