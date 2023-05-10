House Speaker McCarthy says Santos charges concern him, but no call to resign

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- House Republican leadership is continuing to stand by Rep. George Santos following a 13-count indictment outlining three major schemes.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated Wednesday that Santos will continue to serve in Congress despite the federal indictment and despite the growing calls from both sides of the aisle for Santos to resign or be removed.

So far, there have been no calls among House Republican leadership for Santos to resign.

ABC News caught up with Speaker McCarthy who said, like every American, Santos will have his day in court.

RELATED | George Santos indictment outlines 3 main fraud schemes

McCarthy also said the charges are concerning when he was asked about the specifics.

"Just like everyone else, Chairman Menendez who is over on the Senate side as a chairman, when they were indicted, we walk through like every American, have your day in court, and go through," McCarthy said. "Just like when another member inside the House, Santos was never put on committee, so he won't serve on committee. He will go through his time in trial and let's find out how the outcome is."

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Steve Scalise also noted that the charges were serious and Santos would have to go through the legal process, but did not call on him to resign.

"There's a presumption of innocence but the charges are serious," Scalise said. "He'll have to go through the legal process."

However, many of Santos' fellow New York Republicans called on him to resign after his fabricated life story was revealed. Some renewed those calls after news of his indictment.

"Sooner or later, whether he chooses to or not, both the truth and justice will be delivered to him," said U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Republican representing parts of upstate New York.

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.