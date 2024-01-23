George Santos returns to federal court for status conference in fraud, money laundering case

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Ex-Rep. George Santos is returning to federal court in Central Islip Tuesday for a status conference in his fraud and money laundering case.

Ahead of the appearance, Santos added two lawyers to his legal team and prosecutors asked the judge to give the parties time "to pursue plea negotiations."

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 felony charges. Prosecutors have said in a prior court filing they were working with Santos "with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial."

Prosecutors said Monday they were planning to turn over another 6,000 pages of documents as part of discovery. They also asked the judge to set a schedule for pretrial motions.

Santos is currently scheduled to stand trial in September and has been passing the time by recording Cameo videos for hundreds of dollars a pop.

Prosecutors said there was no need for another status conference until just before the start of trial so there is time "for the parties to pursue plea negotiations."

