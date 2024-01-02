Candidates for George Santos' old congressional seat speak out ahead of special election

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The special election for the congressional seat on Long Island left vacated by disgraced former Congressman George Santos is six weeks away and the Democratic candidate for the position, Tom Suozzi, came out swinging Tuesday against his opponent, Mazi Pilip.

"As far as my opponent goes, I don't know what she really thinks," he said. "All we get are these, these talk points that come from the leadership."

Pilip, a Nassau County legislator, is a registered Democrat running on the Republican ticket. She has strong Republican support.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has released a new political ad targeting Pilip's connection to the Republican Party.

"Mazi Pilip - handpicked by MAGA to support their agenda, not ours," it states.

Suozzi, who once held the congressional seat for six years, said he has challenged Pilip to several debates and that she has not committed to any.

"This is an opportunity to get people to know you - debate!" Suozzi said.

When Eyewitness News reached out to Pilip's campaign, they responded saying she has committed to a televised debate in early February.

"She looks forward to a candid discussion on the issues," the campaign said.

The special election will be held February 13.

Eyewitness News requested an interview with Pilip Tuesday to respond to Suozzi's attacks and the attacks from the Democratic Party, but her campaign responded with a statement.

"Mazi made neighbors safer by adding police to the county's police force. Tom Suozzi failed to secure our borders during his tenure in the majority of Congress, resulting in a flood of unvetted migrants entering our country and state," the statement read.

On Tuesday, Suozzi sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to "prioritize immigration reform and border safety."

Suozzi said the federal government is failing to do its job.

