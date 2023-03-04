  • Full Story
POLITICS

Drag performers take part in 'Drag Out Santos' rally at congressman's office in Queens

Saturday, March 4, 2023 10:38PM


DOUGLASTON, Queens (WABC) -- There was a different kind of protest on Saturday against GOP Congressman George Santos.

Several drag performers took part in what they called a 'Drag Out Santos' rally in front of the congressman's office in Queens.

The group says Santos must resign from office or be expelled because of his lies and hypocrisy.

Other demonstrators included students who say they did not like Santos even before they learned he manufactured stories about his past.

"We're embarrassed that we're represented by someone that doesn't represent our values, who can't fulfill his job duties, who's letting his constituents down and exploiting every community in New York 3 along the way," said one student.

Earlier this week, the House Ethics Committee formed a special sub-committee to investigate Santos.

