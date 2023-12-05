Special election to fill George Santos' vacant seat set for February 13, 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a special election has been set to replace recently ousted Congressman George Santos.

The special election for New York's 3rd Congressional District will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 13, next year.

Hochul issued the proclamation on Tuesday, saying it's her job to make sure the voters of the district, which covers parts of Long Island and Queens, have representation in Congress.

"Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies, and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington. I look forward to working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement.

Santos was expelled on Friday, as he faces a 23-count indictment.

As for the vetting process to replace him, it will look a lot different for the candidates.

Sonia Rincon has more following George Santo's expulsion from Congress.

Party leaders from Queens and Nassau are choosing the candidates that will appear on that February ballot.

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi has already expressed interest in retaking the New York congressional seat, and a meeting with Hochul at the governor's mansion in Albany Monday night appeared to clear the way for Suozzi's nomination.

Hochul's campaign spokesperson offered a statement on the meeting, which said it resulted in the governor allowing Suozzi's "nomination to move forward"

"Following the meeting in Albany, where Tom made critical assurances about fighting for abortion rights and running a winning campaign that benefits all Democrats, the governor will allow his nomination to move forward," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Republicans have more than 30 people interested in the job now, even some who have come forward since Santos' expulsion.

