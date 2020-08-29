Authorities arrest driver for reportedly causing deadly crash on George Washington Bridge

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash on the George Washington Bridge because he was recklessly speeding.

Charles Wilson, 45, of Fairview, New Jersey faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

ALSO READ | Driver hurt after debris smashes car windshield on George Washington Bridge

Prosecutors say his Corvette rear-ended an SUV on the bridge's lower level on Thursday morning, causing the SUV to strike a barrier and flip over.

ALSO READ | Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of George Washington Bridge

The 52-year-old SUV driver and his 47-year-old passenger, who were both from the Bronx, were killed.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leebergen countynew york cityspeedingaccidentgeorge washington bridgecrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY: 14 injured, 1 critical when bus crashes into pole
Movers turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
Museum of American Armor observes 75th anniversary of WWII's end
AccuWeather: Breezy Beauty
Death toll from Hurricane Laura climbs to 16
List: 6 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Source: A train vandal likely not linked to 7 train incidents
Show More
NJ mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
Many parents don't know about these small group teaching methods
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
More TOP STORIES News