FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash on the George Washington Bridge because he was recklessly speeding.
Charles Wilson, 45, of Fairview, New Jersey faces two counts of vehicular homicide.
ALSO READ | Driver hurt after debris smashes car windshield on George Washington Bridge
Prosecutors say his Corvette rear-ended an SUV on the bridge's lower level on Thursday morning, causing the SUV to strike a barrier and flip over.
ALSO READ | Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of George Washington Bridge
The 52-year-old SUV driver and his 47-year-old passenger, who were both from the Bronx, were killed.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Authorities arrest driver for reportedly causing deadly crash on George Washington Bridge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News