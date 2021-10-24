George Washington Bridge celebrates 90th birthday

The George Washington Bridge, which links New York City and New Jersey, turned 90 years old on Sunday, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
"The George Washington Bridge is more than just a bridge, it's an integral part of our region's economy. Congratulations on 90 years of service and happy birthday GWB," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on Sunday.
The bridge was formally dedicated on Oct. 24, 1931, by New Jersey Gov. Morgan Larson and -- at the time -- New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The two cut a ribbon which stretched across the bridge.
The world's longest suspension bridge was built at a cost of $60 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
