Coronavirus Updates: German cities implement curfews, restricted sale of alcohol as cases spike

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- German authorities introduced curfews and restricted the sale of alcohol in Berlin and Frankfurt to battle a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Several cities in Germany reached the critical warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents.

Many business owners have criticized the new restrictions, fearing they will severely damage the economy.

Meanwhile, the NFL announced the Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday has been postponed. Details on a new game date and time haven't been released.

Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye.

"The decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

First classical music festival in China
China held its first classical music festival since the start of the pandemic, featuring musicians from the outbreak's initial epicenter - Wuhan. Musicians from the Wuhan Philharmonic presented a choral symphony dedicated to the victims of COVID-19. It's part of an effort to help with the country's emotional healing process with music written to express frustration, helplessness and hope.

'Day of the Dead' adjustments

Mexico's annual and flamboyant "Day of the Dead" activities will be scaled down due to the pandemic. Several days ago, two other traditional Mexican plays took to the stage after months of socially distanced rehearsals. "The Day of the Dead" is a Mexican national holiday that involves family and friends gathering to pray and remember friends and family members who have died. In Mexican culture, death is viewed not as a day of sadness but as a day in which loved ones awaken and celebrate with them.

'Red zone' update in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday a 4.95% positivity rate in the "red zone" cluster areas. The areas are home to 2.8% of the state's population, yet have had 18% of all positive cases reported this week to New York State. "Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state," Cuomo said. "Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state's population and attack the virus within that population. It's going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don't go backwards on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough."

Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
