Lawmakers take action to curb ghost guns in New York City

They're called ghost guns because they're unlicensed, have no serial numbers, and it's very difficult for police to trace them.
"These weapons are a major public safety threat," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.
On Friday, Congressman Ritchie Torres introduced a new bill that, if passed, would allow the victims of ghost guns to sue the manufacturer.
"There is no substitute for congregational action," Torres said at a rally outside the Bronx District Attorney's Office. "There is no excuse for congregational inaction."
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced he's changing a federal rule that will require serial numbers and background checks for ghost gun kits.
Also, a new law goes into effect this month in New York that was written by Senator Brad Hoylman that will make buying or possessing one illegal.
Two teenagers have been killed so far this year by ghost guns in the New York City area.
Sixteen-year-old Angellyh Yambo was an innocent bystander who was walking home from school last Friday in the Bronx when police say she was shot by a 17-year-old with a ghost gun.
In January, police say 16-year-old Julian Oliveros was shot by another teenager with a ghost gun in New Rochelle.
