More than 100 firearms seized in ghost gun investigation in Westchester, Putnam

North Castle PD

New Rochelle PD

Harrison PD

Westchester County PD

Yorktown PD

Putnam County Sheriff's Department

FBI Safe Streets Task Force/ Putnam County Sheriff's Office

VALHALLA, Westchester County -- More than 100 weapons were seized and 11 people arrested following a six-month multi-agency investigation into "ghost guns" and other illegal firearms in Westchester and Putnam counties.Search warrants were executed Tuesday at eight locations by investigators from county, local and federal law enforcement agencies.Rifles, handguns, "ghost guns" and high-capacity drum magazines were seized.Some of the weapons lacked a serial number - making them so-called ghost guns - and other weapons had defaced serial numbers.Several silencers, ballistic vests, counterfeit police shields and quantities of ammunition were also seized in the probe, dubbed Operation Casper by investigators.The high-capacity drum magazines that were seized are of a similar type to the one used in the murders of two New York City police officers last week."As we prepare to pay our final respects to Officer Jason Rivera tomorrow and his partner Officer Wilbert Mora next week, we are reminded of the dangers of illegal guns, not just in New York City," County Executive George Latimer said. "This proactive, collaborative effort brings together law enforcement and prosecutorial leaders beyond Westchester to combat the distribution and purchase of illegal guns. It is our moral responsibility to work together to reduce the availability of these weapons and keep our communities safe."Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason thanked all the agencies with personnel assigned to the Real Time Crime center for their roles in the successful investigation."Working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners is a critical way we keep Westchester safe," Gleason said.The investigation was launched in June 2021 when police departments in Westchester, along with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, created a task force to address an influx of ghost guns and other illegal firearms into the Westchester County region.Detectives in the multi-agency Real Time Crime Center were tasked with finding innovative ways to reduce gun crimes and prevent violence.These detectives were assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, New York City Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the Rockland County DA's office.Prosecutors from Westchester County District Attorney's Office and the Southern District of New York provided guidance and case support as specific targets and locations were identified.The arrested individuals were identified as:--Theodore Brois, 67, of North Castle: First-degree criminal possession of a weapon (10 or more weapons)--Helene Brois, 61, of North Castle: Criminal possession of a firearm--Brandon Brois, 24, of North Castle: Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon--Juan Sanchez, 28, of New Rochelle: 3 counts second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), 3 counts second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (disguised gun), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 40 counts unlawful possession of ammo feed device, 4 counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (silencer)--John Pittelli, 35, of Harrison: Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon ammo), fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen)--Christopher Canzone, 49, of Yorktown: First-degree criminal possession of a weapon (10 or more weapons)--Rogers Singleton, 40, of Yorktown: Criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance--Jacob Rockover, 22, of Carmel: Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), criminal possession of a weapon (three or more), criminal possession of a firearm--David Goldberg, 24, of Carmel: First-degree criminal possession of a weapon (10 or more weapons), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), criminal possession of a firearm--Andrew Lopez, 36, of Carmel: Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm)--Adam DiMaggio, 43, of Carmel: Unlawful possession or receipt of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person (federal charge)----------