Entrepreneur commissions massive 1,300-pound pumpkin carving

RAPID CITY, South Dakota (WABC) -- All that time Linus spent waiting for the great pumpkin might have been better spent in South Dakota.One Rapid City entrepreneur paid a great price to get a giant Halloween decoration.1,300 pounds worth.At a dollar a pound, plus $500 he paid a local art teacher to carve it, well, you can do the math.Craig Mount did it just to bring a smile to people's faces which he says is also how he runs his company called "Nerdy Nuts."While being the king of gourds is nice, Mount says he hopes someone challenges him and does something even bigger.----------