'Brilliant NYC' to replace controversial Gifted and Talented exam for 4-year-olds

"Brilliant NYC" will eliminate the highly selective high stakes test for 4-year-olds that critics say unfairly favors white and American Asian youngsters, as well as families with means.
The test had typically admitted only about 2,500 kindergartners a year, with 15,000 applicants and approximately 65,000 rising kindergarteners across the city.
Brilliant NYC is billed as a blueprint for accelerated learning for all elementary students in New York City and a 32 district engagement plan to solicit community feedback.
Students currently in Gifted and Talented will remain in their programming without disruption to their learning, and Brilliant NYC will be phased in for grades one through three.
Starting with kindergarten in September 2022, accelerated learning will be offered to all 65,000 kindergarteners.
"The era of judging 4-year-olds based on a single test is over," de Blasio said. "Brilliant NYC will deliver accelerated instruction for tens of thousands of children, as opposed to a select few. Every New York City child deserves to reach their full potential, and this new, equitable model gives them that chance."
The mayor said Brilliant NYC marks the total end to a single test and the segregation of students if they're labeled as "gifted."
All students will be universally screened in second grade by subject area to determine where their strengths lie in order to tailor accelerated instruction.
"As a life-long educator, I know every child in New York City has talents that go far beyond what a single test can capture and the Brilliant NYC plan will uncover their strengths so they can succeed," Porter said. "I'm excited to get into neighborhoods across the city to hear directly from communities about the types of learning opportunities that pique students' interests and lets their gifts shine."
Early this year, a school diversity advisory group recommended the city move away from the exam and toward a system where all students get additional enrichment programs.
"The gifted and talented test is the definition of a high stakes test, a single test, that determines so much," de Blasio said in January. "This approach to testing is not something I believe in."
The final test was given in April, with families receiving their scores ahead of fall 2021.
