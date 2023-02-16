Remembering Gil Noble: Tributes at his funeral

This is original WABC-TV coverage of the funeral of Gil Noble, as aired in an episode of "Here & Now," the show that succeeded Noble's "Like It Is," Watch a special on his life Sunday at noon on Channel 7.

This is original WABC-TV coverage of the funeral of Gil Noble, as aired in an episode of "Here & Now," the show that succeeded Noble's "Like It Is," which aired from 1968 to 2011. Noble died April 5, 2012.

WABC-TV is honoring Noble and bringing his achievements before new generations in several ways.

As part of this celebration of Gil Noble's legacy, the "Here & Now" team is preparing a one-hour retrospective of Noble's life and career that will air Sunday, Feb. 19 on Channel 7 at noon, and will also be available wherever you stream ABC7. It will also be available on demand in the Gil Noble Vault section of our streaming app and website.