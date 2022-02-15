Gilgo Beach task force to focus on unsolved serial killer murders

Harrison said the multi-agency task force represents a renewed commitment to solving the decades long serial killer case.
"As I said on day one as Police Commissioner, I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority," Harrison said. "I would like to thank all of our partner agencies for dedicating these talented investigators to this task force and I look forward to working with them to bring justice to the families of these victims and solving this decades-old case."
More than 11 years ago, Suffolk police officers discovered the body of Melissa Barthelemy along Ocean Parkway while searching for another missing woman, Shannon Gilbert.
The bodies of three more victims were discovered two days later.
Throughout the course of searching for Gilbert's body, officers uncovered the remains of another six victims, including a female toddler.
"The families of the victims discovered in areas around Gilgo Beach deserve answers and to see their loved ones' killer, or killers, face justice," Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Michael Driscoll said. "We will support this task force with the tools it needs to hopefully bring the investigation of these murders to a successful conclusion."
The task force includes investigators from the FBI, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
"The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office has a dedicated Human Trafficking Unit, which has been operating inside the jail for the last three and a half years," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., said. "This unit has obtained valuable information and leads that we hope to share with our partner agencies to help solve this case and bring justice to these victims."
ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Individuals can anonymously submit information online to Crime Stoppers by visiting P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted on the Gilgo News website.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip