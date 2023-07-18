Suffolk County District Attorney calls arrest of Gilgo Beach murder suspect a 'powerful moment'

Beyond Long Island, the search for evidence in connection with Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has expanded to South Carolina. Reporter Stacey Sager has more.

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- As authorities continue their investigation into accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, Eyewitness News spoke with one of the main figures leading the case.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans sat down with Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney on Tuesday, and asked about his thoughts on the disturbing case that has haunted Long Island for more than a decade.

"Anytime that you see human beings callously murdered and left, it's alarming," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Heuermann, the husband and father of two, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the homicides of three women, all prostitutes in their 20's. Their bodies were dumped on Long Island's south shore along Gilgo Beach.

When asked if authorities arrested the right man, Tierney said, "Again, these are just allegations and if we were not confident in our case, we would've never indicted him."

Tierney says seven burner phones and Heuermann's DNA tested from a discarded pizza crust, linked him to the women's bodies.

He says the match came a year and a half after a new task force formed, consisting of members from Suffolk County Police, the Sherrif's Office, District Attorney's Office, the FBI and New York State Police.

"We brought in all of these talented people to work collaboratively together, and it worked," Tierney said.

It's a case that took nearly 13 years to break.

When asked if the ball was dropped on the investigation in the past, Tierney said, "I can't talk about what happened in the past."

However, the district attorney spoke for the first time at length about what it was like bringing answers to the victim's families.

"It was a powerful moment," Tierney said. "The emotion, was just profound."

A burning question now is, did Heuermann have other victims that he murdered?

"I don't know the answer to that question," New York State Police Troop Commander Major Steve Udice said. "I would definitely not rule it out."

It comes as the search for evidence in connection with Heuermann expanded to South Carolina.

Heuermann also owns property in Las Vegas, where police there are looking to see if he is tied to any murders in the area.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders.

