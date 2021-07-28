Suspect wanted for threatening, robbing 11-year-old girl in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police released surveillance photos of a suspected predator wanted in the attack of an 11-year-old girl on her way to the grocery in Queens.

Authorities say the suspect grabbed the girl around 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she was walking near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard.

That is when he allegedly grabbed her from behind by the neck, dragged her into an ally, put a metal object to her throat and made sexually threatening statements.

The man then robbed the girl of her keys, $20 and her reusable grocery bag.



He ran away northbound on 86th Street.

The victim suffered a cut to her throat and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

