Suspect wanted for threatening, robbing 11-year-old girl in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police released surveillance photos of a suspected predator wanted in the attack of an 11-year-old girl on her way to the grocery in Queens.Authorities say the suspect grabbed the girl around 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she was walking near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard.That is when he allegedly grabbed her from behind by the neck, dragged her into an ally, put a metal object to her throat and made sexually threatening statements.The man then robbed the girl of her keys, $20 and her reusable grocery bag.He ran away northbound on 86th Street.The victim suffered a cut to her throat and was taken to the hospital.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------