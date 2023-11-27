7 Days of Giving: How to help or donate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for giving and ABC7 is proud to kick off our 7 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday.

Throughout the next week, we will highlight a different nonprofit in the New York City area and the many ways that you can get involved to help your neighbors.

Tuesday Nov. 28: Food Bank for NYC

Food Bank for New York City is the largest hunger-relief organization in New York City and provides 100 million meals to New Yorkers in need each year.

An estimated 1.2 million people in NYC don't know where their next meal is coming from and rising costs are forcing some families to make tough choices with their money.

Wednesday Nov. 29: Toys for Tots

The Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots initiative collects new, unwrapped toys and books for children to distribute them to less fortunate children during the holiday season and beyond.

Thursday Nov. 30: New York Cares

New York Cares is working to collect 100,000 coats to distribute to New Yorkers this year. Now it its 34th year, the organization has collected and distributed more than 2.5 million winter coats to New Yorkers.

Friday Dec. 1: National Black Leadership Commission on Health

The National Black Leadership Commission on Health is a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce health disparities within the Black community. NBLCH focuses on eight key areas: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, sickle cell disease, diabetes and mental health.

Saturday Dec. 2: Brooklyn Book Bodega

The Brooklyn Book Bodega's mission is to increase the number of books at homes for kids in New York City ages 9-18 and to create a passion for learning through community programming.

Sunday Dec. 3: Little Essentials

Little Essentials helps families living in poverty by providing new and gently used items for children ages newborn to five years old. Donations have helped more than 55,000 children in New York City to date.

Monday Dec. 4: City Harvest

City Harvest seeks to end hunger in communities throughout New York City and fights food insecurity by rescuing millions of pounds of food and delivering it, at no cost, to food pantries across the city.

