Police released surveillance video of the man wanted for beating another with a glass bottle in Lower Manhattan.

Man hit repeatedly with glass bottle in unprovoked attack in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind an unprovoked attack with a glass bottle in SoHo.

Police say it happened on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. near Lafayette Street and Prince Street.

Police say the man approached a 42-year-old man and repeatedly hit him in the head with a glass bottle.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker fled on foot westbound on Prince Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Original Eyewitness News coverage of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing attack

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.