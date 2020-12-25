Window pane comes crashing down from 53rd floor of Midtown high-rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9039029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A glass panel came crashing down onto West 58th Street in Manhattan on Thursday night.The NYC Department of Buildings says it fell from the 53rd floor of a high-rise building on Billionaire's Row around 5 p.m.Investigators say the 11-feet-by-2-feet window section had previously been damaged before it fell.Contractors on site had plans to replace the window pane.Fortunately nobody was on the ground where the glass fell and no injuries were reported.Officials are still deciding if any citations will be issued.----------