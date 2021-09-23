Glass panel falls 5 stories from Manhattan building, shatters on sidewalk

Luckily, no one was hurt when the panel came off a building between the fourth and fifth floor of the 12-story commercial building on Mott Street.
The FDNY responded and removed the rest of the broken glass, after which crews cleaned up the street below.
The building was issued a violation for failure to maintain exterior walls.
Department of Buildings engineers will be following up with the property owners to investigate the rest of the building's faade.
