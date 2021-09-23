Glass panel falls 5 stories from Manhattan building, shatters on sidewalk

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were some frightening moments in Chinatown Thursday morning when a glass panel fell five stories and shattered on the ground below.

Luckily, no one was hurt when the panel came off a building between the fourth and fifth floor of the 12-story commercial building on Mott Street.

The FDNY responded and removed the rest of the broken glass, after which crews cleaned up the street below.

The building was issued a violation for failure to maintain exterior walls.

Department of Buildings engineers will be following up with the property owners to investigate the rest of the building's faade.

TOP NEWS | Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanchinatownfall
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
2-year-old girl falls down manhole at NJ playground, mother saves her
NY Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker submits resignation
Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie
Stomach-turning lunch meals cause outrage at NJ high school
Teachers survey slams NYC schools' COVID policy
MTA holds hearing on NYC congestion pricing, plans for $9-$23 toll
Show More
Divers, police search murky swamp for Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for NYC, Tri-State
COVID Update: States with lowest vax rates have death rates 4x higher
Restraining order lifted on vaccine mandate for NYC teachers, staff
More TOP STORIES News