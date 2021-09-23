Glass panel falls 5 stories from Manhattan building, shatters on sidewalk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11040577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were some frightening moments in Chinatown Thursday morning when a glass panel fell five stories and shattered on the ground below.Luckily, no one was hurt when the panel came off a building between the fourth and fifth floor of the 12-story commercial building on Mott Street.The FDNY responded and removed the rest of the broken glass, after which crews cleaned up the street below.The building was issued a violation for failure to maintain exterior walls.Department of Buildings engineers will be following up with the property owners to investigate the rest of the building's faade.----------