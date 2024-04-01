Global Citizens Festival returning to Central Park for 12th straight year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Global Citizens Festival will be returning to New York City's Central Park this summer for a 12th straight year.

The New York City Parks Department, which partners with Global Citizen, announced the news on Monday.

The festival aims to end extreme poverty takes place on the iconic Great Lawn. This year the festival will kick off on September 28.

"Since 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has called Central Park its home, thanks to the long-standing partnership with NYC Parks and the City of New York," said Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans. "Annually, we have welcomed 60,000 global citizens to the Great Lawn, who have played a crucial role in our mission, and we look forward to coming back again on September 28 to drive more action and commitments towards ending extreme poverty."

Every year, the event coincides with the gathering of the UN General Assembly in the city, which brings together tens of thousands of diverse people from all five boroughs and the Tri-State area.

"As New Yorkers, we are all citizens of the globe," added New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher. "And few moments are as exhilarating and rewarding as the end of UNGA Week each September when our partners at Global Citizen come to Central Park and welcome New Yorkers from all five boroughs to an event that raises much needed resources for those struggling for basic necessities around the world."

Global Citizen has taken over 33 million actions that have resulted in over $43 billion. That money is distributed to non-profit partners around the world.

The music lineup and ticketing information for this year's event will be announced in the coming months.

