CEO of Food Bank for New York City, Leslie Gordon, talks about the organization's mission with "Good Morning America."

'GMA' is 'Serving Up Kindness' at Food Bank for New York City; Perdue makes big donation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Good Morning America" is "Serving Up Kindness" at Food Bank for New York City.

More than a million New Yorkers struggle with food insecurity. The Food Bank for New York City served up 95 million meals this past year.

The facility is more than 100,000 square feet and volunteers were on hand to pack up the produce and food.

Some 800 to 1,000 charities depend on the food from Food Bank for New York City.

ABC's DeMarco Morgan spoke to the president of the Food Bank about how easy it is to help.

One dollar can provide five meals!

"It does! It's an each one reach one. Everybody has the individual power to make a difference and it matters here at the Food Bank for New York City," said Leslie Gordon, President & CEO of Food Bank for New York City. "We're serving New York City. It starts right here in the deep part of the South Bronx, nearly every street, in every neighborhood in our great city, and we're glad to do it."

In true "GMA" fashion, Morgan then showed how some friends are helping out in a big way, with Perdue donating 40,000 pounds of chicken to the food bank.

DeMarco Morgan previews GMA's "Serving Up Kindness" event at the Food Bank for New York City.

