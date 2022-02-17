Hillary Clinton to introduce Governor Hochul at New York State Democratic Committee Convention

The governor, who is running for re-election, will present her plan to help elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
If she wins, Hochul would be the first woman ever elected governor of New York State.
She'll speak Thursday afternoon at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel.
She will also talk about her plans to unify the party.
Governor Hochul will be introduced by Former Secretary of State and Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.
Hochul picked up a key endorsement earlier this week from New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
