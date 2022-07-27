Governor Hochul signs bill in support of New Yorkers with disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Tuesday in support of people with disabilities in New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Tuesday in support people with disabilities in New York.

The legislation package also includes a public awareness campaign to stop the stigma and stereotyping of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Hochul says her goal is to make New York more inclusive.

The bill comes on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube