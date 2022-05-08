Gov. Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms

The governor said she is asymptomatic and will remain isolated while working remotely this week.
Hochul, who said she is vaccinated and boosted, urged New Yorkers in a tweet "to get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well."
Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022
A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
