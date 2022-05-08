Gov. Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.



A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.The governor said she is asymptomatic and will remain isolated while working remotely this week.Hochul, who said she is vaccinated and boosted, urged New Yorkers in a tweet "to get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well."----------