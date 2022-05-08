Society

Gov. Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.



The governor said she is asymptomatic and will remain isolated while working remotely this week.

Hochul, who said she is vaccinated and boosted, urged New Yorkers in a tweet "to get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well."



