Governor Hochul first announced plans for a summit in November, when she signed new laws to crack down on hate crimes.

Governor Kathy Hochul to host 'Unity Summit' to discuss hate crimes in NY

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul will convene what she's calling a "Unity Summit" to discuss hate crimes in New York.

The summit is happening at John Jay College in Manhattan at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the keynote address.

Other police and community leaders will also be speaking at the event.

