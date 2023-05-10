  • Watch Now
Governor Kathy Hochul to host 'Unity Summit' to discuss hate crimes in NY

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 12:48PM
Governor Kathy Hochul to host 'Unity Summit' on hate crimes in NY
Governor Hochul first announced plans for a summit in November, when she signed new laws to crack down on hate crimes.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul will convene what she's calling a "Unity Summit" to discuss hate crimes in New York.

The summit is happening at John Jay College in Manhattan at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the keynote address.

Other police and community leaders will also be speaking at the event.

