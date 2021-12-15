coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: COVID outbreak could force Greenburgh school district back to remote learning

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID outbreak could force NY school district back to remote learning

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- Schools are in session and in-person in Greenburgh, but the question is, for how much longer?

The school district has experienced a dramatic jump in the number of COVID cases recently.

Eighteen percent of the student body is now under quarantine, either because of a positive case, or exposure to someone who is infected.

Beverly Figueroa's son is home after a possible exposure on a school bus.

"I know the kids wear the masks, they social distance, my son is doing fine luckily, but I know there's a lot of kids out right now. That's a little concerning," Figueroa said.

As of last Friday, 263 of Greenburgh's 1,600 students are out and 33 teachers and staff members are also quarantined.

In a video message to parents, the superintendent says the district is considering switching to remote instruction either before the Christmas break next week or the week after the holidays.

"We do want our faculty, staff, and families to have the opportunity to prepare should we need to do so," school superintendent Linda Iverson said in a recorded message.

The superintendent says the numbers could increase further the district has scheduled an on-site vaccination clinic with the county department of health in January.

But some parents, like Taryn Callahan whose son has special needs, fear a long term disruption.

"You get a kid who's got a 12:1:2 classroom, occupational therapy three times a week, physical therapy one time a week, speech therapy six times a week and you put him in front of an iPad. A bad combination," Callahan said.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkgreenburghwestchester countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationschoolsschool
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Show More
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
More TOP STORIES News