Rolls Royce hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn leaves man dead

Authorities say the victim was attempting to cross Bayard Street and McGuiness Boulevard in Greenpoint, against the signal, when he was struck around 12:45 a.m.
Arriving officers found the man lying in the street with severe injuries.
He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver fled the scene.
The victim has been identified by the Department of Education as Matthew Jensen, a well-liked English as Second Language teacher
"On behalf of the faculty and administration, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Jensen's family, colleagues, students, and the entire school community who are impacted by this tragedy," Principal Dana Raciunas said.
The PS 110's crisis response team has been activated, and school counselors and members of the administrative team are also available to support the school community during this difficult time.
Authorities are searching for the driver and any potential witnesses, but it happened in an area where businesses are not open late and nearby the noisy BQE, so they have doubts anyone heard the incident taking place.
Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
