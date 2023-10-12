New York City greenway network expanding to all five boroughs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday the expansion of New York City's greenway network to all five boroughs.

More than 40 miles of new green space will be laid out in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

This will bring the city's total greenway corridors to 60 miles.

One of them will connect the Queens waterfront to the Little Bay Park.

Another will link Coney Island to Highland Park.

Adams said community members will be able to give their feedback about the greenway plans.

A $7.25 million federal grant is helping to pay for the additional green space.

