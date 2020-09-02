Video shows armed holdup at grocery store in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a store in Lower Manhattan.

Video shows one suspect at the counter of a grocery store on East Broadway while another pulls out a gun and threatens the clerk.

They grabbed cash from the register along with a cell phone and credit cards.

They also stole bags from two people inside the store before fleeing.

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform in Manhattan

No one was hurt. The NYPD is working to track down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you have information.

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

