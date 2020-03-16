Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Good Samaritan helps New Jersey neighbors with grocery runs amid coronavirus

By
BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Abraham Dickerson has stepped up in the COVID-19 crisis for his fellow residents in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

He goes from one grocery store to another, not for himself, but for others who should not be out.

"Why did I start? Because I care," Dickerson said. I didn't want to see anyone go hungry or possibly risk their life going to get food."

Barbara Brooks lives in a senior housing tower and suffers from asthma, and at her age, she's been told to keep her distance from others as much as possible. But she also needs her water, and Abraham is on the way.

"It means that someone cares," Brooks said. "I'm almost out of breath."

So Dickerson drives and drives and answers calls for deliveries.

"He's not asking for anything, he's not expecting anything, he's not taking anything," resident Dr. Adeleri Onisegun said.

Dr. Onisegun, a part-time professor at Bloomfield College, is inside her home self isolating, and she waited until Eyewitness News was clear away from the porch to retrieve her delivery.

"I try to say, 'Can I give you something?'" she said. "He says no, this is the way he was raised. So that means quite a bit. It shows a level of compassion that we wish everyone had."

His days are getting longer because his client list is growing. He's one man, giving his time from his heart.

"For me, it's more therapeutic doing it than receiving it," Dickerson said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbloomfieldcoronavirusshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News