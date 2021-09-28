Women pushing strollers groped on Queens street by man recording himself

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released surveillance of the gunman in a robbery in Williamsburg.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a man behind at least two forcible touching incidents involving women pushing strollers, and they're hoping surveillance will lead to an arrest.Detectives say the man first walked up behind a 20-year-old woman pushing a baby carriage on 86th Road and 96th Street in Woodhaven just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.He allegedly grabbed her butt and private area while recording her on his cell phone.About 10 minutes later, police say the same man grabbed the backside of a 41-year-old woman also pushing a baby carriage on Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street.He was recording in that incident as well.The man then fled on foot.The victims were not physically injured.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------