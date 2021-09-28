Women pushing strollers groped on Queens street by man recording himself

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a man behind at least two forcible touching incidents involving women pushing strollers, and they're hoping surveillance will lead to an arrest.

Detectives say the man first walked up behind a 20-year-old woman pushing a baby carriage on 86th Road and 96th Street in Woodhaven just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.

He allegedly grabbed her butt and private area while recording her on his cell phone.

ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.


About 10 minutes later, police say the same man grabbed the backside of a 41-year-old woman also pushing a baby carriage on Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street.


He was recording in that incident as well.

The man then fled on foot.

ALSO READ | Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50,000
EMBED More News Videos

Police released surveillance of the gunman in a robbery in Williamsburg.


The victims were not physically injured.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywoodhavenqueensnypdsex assaultgroping
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New vax deadline set for NYC school staff amid protests
AccuWeather: Passing showers | LIVE
Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50K, in Brooklyn
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
Shots fired during police chase in New Jersey
Gabby Petito's family to speak as search continues for Brian Laundrie
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
Show More
Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year
Health care contingency plan in place as vax mandate enforced in NY
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
COVID Update: Some fight vax mandates, others line up for boosters
NJ governor race: Murphy, Ciattarelli to face off in debate tonight
More TOP STORIES News