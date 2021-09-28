Women pushing strollers groped on Queens street by man recording himself

Detectives say the man first walked up behind a 20-year-old woman pushing a baby carriage on 86th Road and 96th Street in Woodhaven just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.
He allegedly grabbed her butt and private area while recording her on his cell phone.
About 10 minutes later, police say the same man grabbed the backside of a 41-year-old woman also pushing a baby carriage on Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street.
He was recording in that incident as well.
The man then fled on foot.
The victims were not physically injured.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
