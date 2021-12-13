Group wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Group wanted after car shot at in the Bronx

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Four people are wanted after a car was shot at in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the moment three men took out guns and opened fire.

Police say the men walked out of a gray sedan on Prospect Avenue in East Tremont at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

They then walked to East 178th Street, where they shot at a passing car.

A woman stayed with the gray sedan. The men ran to the car, got inside, and fled the scene.



No injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

