Society

Get a sneak peek at new Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney World

By Sam Champion
EMBED <>More Videos

Get a sneak peek at new Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney World

ORLANDO, Florida -- In honor of Disney+ Day, Sam Champion is checking out the next big ride coming to Disney World's EPCOT next year.

The next major attraction coming to EPCOT will aim to transport visitors far away from Earth, and into the realm of your favorite team of intergalactic superheroes.

It's called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and it will offer a fully immersive adventure -- the likes of which has never been seen at any Disney park.

That will be evident as soon as park-goers feast their eyes on the main entrance.

From there, folks will enter a planetarium-like exhibition, called the "Galaxarium" to learn more about the far-away world of Xandar.

That's when the Guardians themselves show up, and enlist visitors in an intergalactic chase through space and time.

Disney's Imagineers describe the attraction as a "storytelling coaster," which features a revolutionary ride system with vehicles that can rotate 360-degrees, ensuring riders' attention is always directed at the story happening around them.

The ride will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and it will be one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

RELATED | Disney+ price drop brings $1.99 sale to new, returning streaming customers
EMBED More News Videos

Disney+ has announced a $1.99 sale, dropping its monthly price in a special deal to new and eligible returning streaming customers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaguardians of the galaxydisneydisney+ daydisney+ streaming servicedisney world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News