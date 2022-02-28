NYC grandmother dies months after being struck in head with rock in Queens

When Eyewitness News spoke to the family of Guiying Ma earlier in February, they said it was nothing short of a miracle.
However, on Monday, Eyewitness News learned that Ma had died. Her cause of death is homicide based on complications of a traumatic head injury.
NOTE: Video above is from a previous story.
The once outgoing, friendly and kind grandmother was sweeping her Jackson Heights sidewalk after Thanksgiving last year when someone bashed her on the head with a rock.
She had since been in a coma at Elmhurst Hospital until she showed signs of hope when she opened her eyes and waved to her husband.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the savage attack. His next court hearing is in April.
The victim's husband is hoping he will not be allowed to destroy other lives
"Before this incident, he was arrested 14 times. If he was released again, it's highly possible he will attack other people again," Zanxin Gao said.
