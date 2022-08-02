14-year-old boy found fatally shot in driveway of home in Rockaway, Queens

ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home in Queens.

When officers arrived at the home on Beach 67th Street they observed the child had a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Detectives are investigating if this incident is connected to a shooting Monday night in which an 18-year-old was shot in the face and hand nearby.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

