Brooklyn students, teachers and advocates rally against gun violence

In the wake of Nashville school shooting and shooting outside their own school, Williamsburg Charter will hold gun violence rally.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Williamsburg Charter High School is holding a Say No to Gun Violence Rally and Petition Signing on Wednesday afternoon.

The rally was planned in response to the shooting of two students and a staff member outside of the charter school in February and the tragic school shooting in Nashville this week.

At the time of the shooting, school administrators released a statement pledging to cooperate with the investigation and promising to meet with government officials about the recent uptick in violence.

As a result of the shooting, teachers and staff formed a community coalition called GROW, with the goal of curbing youth gun violence in and around Brooklyn.

The rally will include students, staff members and representatives from the New Yorkers Against Gun Violence and will will march from 198 Varet Street to Justice Gilbert Ramirez Park.

They will protest youth gun violence, recite poems and share testimonies about youth gun violence in the community.

Following the march, students and staff will be led back to the school to sign the petition together.

