Single mother receives new home through Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk

A New York woman traveled 1,000 miles to Henderson, Tennessee to reunite with her lost dog after 5 years.

A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A single mother from Long Island is the proud owner of a new home in Bellport thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk."Now we are going to have the chance to have our own space, just for our little family," Mariela Calderon said. "Habitat Suffolk changed our lives for the better."Calderon had been living with her children at her parents' home in Patchogue.She first applied for a home through Habitat four years ago, but her application wasn't approved.It took three more applications for Calderon to show that her finances were in order."She persevered," said Diane Manders with Habitat. "She just kept working on it."On Wednesday, Lee Silberman, the Chief Executive Officer of Habitat of Suffolk, presented Calderon with the keys to her new home."Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live," Silberman said.The Town of Brookhaven supervisor attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and congratulated Calderon on her new home.Calderon is in the process of completing 300 hours of sweat equity for Habitat in lieu of making a down payment on her house."Being able to be part of the process of building my home and helping other Habitat families build their house has been a great and rewarding experience," she said.