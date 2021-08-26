2 people found fatally stabbed at home in Hackensack, 1 in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that appears to be the result of a domestic dispute in New Jersey.A man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Fairmount Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. in Hackensack.A woman was also found stabbed outside of the home and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where she later died.One person is in custody and we're expecting to learn more from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later Thursday.----------