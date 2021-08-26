2 people found fatally stabbed at home in Hackensack, 1 in custody

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured in Hackensack double stabbing

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that appears to be the result of a domestic dispute in New Jersey.

A man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Fairmount Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. in Hackensack.

A woman was also found stabbed outside of the home and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where she later died.



One person is in custody and we're expecting to learn more from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later Thursday.

ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensackdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2 Kabul airport explosions kill at least 13, Russia says
How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
NYPD questioning person of interest in Penn Station bystander shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter, sun to clouds with isolated PM storm
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Hochul set to announce State Senator Brian Benjamin as lt. governor
COVID Updates: Hospitals dip into US ventilator stockpile
Show More
FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck
Tropical Depression 9 forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Pet World in Yonkers shut down after SPCA investigation
Another COVID surge brings more misery to Louisiana hospital
Newly released video shows cop pummel Black man with flashlight
More TOP STORIES News