American woman, young daughter freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

A Haiti kidnapping has been reported. El Roi nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were taken Thursday. Americans are warned not to travel there.

Alix Dorsainvil was kidnapped from the ministry where she worked.

PORT au PRINCE, Haiti -- American woman Alix Dorsainvil and her young child have been freed and are safe after being kidnapped in Haiti roughly two weeks ago, according to a statement from El Roi Haiti, the nonprofit where she worked.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," El Roi Haiti said in a statement Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti on July 31, 2023, shows Alix Dorsainvil with her husband Sandro Dorsainvil, founder and director of El Roi Academy & Institution Mixte. El Roi Haiti

Dorsainvil and her young daughter were taken from the El Roi compound outside of Port-au-Prince on July 27 and had been held since then. Negotiations to free her started shortly after she was taken, according to a Haitian law enforcement source.

Dorsainvil -- originally from New Hampshire -- has been living and working in Haiti "for some time now," El Roi Haiti confirmed to ABC News. She works as a school and community nurse for the organization and is married to its director, with whom she shares the child, according to El Roi Haiti.

The kidnapping came as the U.S. Department of State ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees in Haiti on July 27. The U.S. government's travel advisory for Haiti is "do not travel due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure," according to the State Department.

"Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim's families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members," the State Department said in its advisory.

"U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe," it continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.