NY Congressman Hakeem Jeffries target of threatening texts from CA man

Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Lemke was arrested Tuesday at 6 a.m. in Bay Point, California, on charges that he sent threatening texts to Jeffries' brother during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
A spokesman for Congressman Jeffries confirmed that he was the member of Congress who was allegedly threatened by the retired Air Force captain.
RELATED | Varsity jacket helps ID Westchester NY man among Capitol rioters
"Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is the Member of the House of Representatives referenced as 'Congressman-1' in the criminal complaint recently unsealed in Manhattan federal court," the spokesman said.
According to the complaint, Lemke also sent a threatening text to a family member of a journalist based in New York City.
Authorities say the threats stemmed from Lemke's dissatisfaction with the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"Rather than peaceably disagree, Lemke allegedly threatened to harm those individuals' families, demanding they retract their statements," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.
RELATED | More local arrests in Capitol insurrection, including man who allegedly enabled officer flag beating
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also spoke out on the arrest.
"To those individuals and groups that would seek to threaten a United States Congressman, this arrest should serve as a warning that the NYPD and its law enforcement partners, will ensure you are held accountable for your actions," Shea said.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip