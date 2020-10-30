Video: Dogs in 'candy coma' costume win Halloween 2020

Footage taken by Anna Schwab shows her four dogs, dubbed The Rescued Boys on Facebook, in "candy coma" costumes -- complete with cozy sweaters and sweats while they calmly relax on the couch surrounded by junk food wrappers.
However, despite the fact the dogs might look like they overdid it on the candy and junk food, the sweet treats were purely for show.
"No dogs were actually given any candy," Schwab told Storyful.
Meanwhile, while this Halloween will certainly look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to celebrate the beloved holiday.
Candy company Hershey is doing their best to make sure Halloween happens even during the pandemic, and they are using an interactive online map that assigns each county in the U.S. a code and suggestions for activities based on that code.
Hershey said they worked with public health experts and retailers to create the website to offer advice on how to trick or treat safely in different parts of the country based on the rates of COVID-19 cases in each area.
Depending on your county's COVID-19 infection rate, different social distancing-friendly Halloween events are recommended.
