Share your Halloween costumes, recipes & activities with us

The CDC has officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020, saying "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses."
RELATED | More Halloween stories
But there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween that don't involve trick-or-treating.
From cemeteries to corn mazes and even the New York Botanical Gardens, there are several safe options for friends and families to visit together.
But what else are we forgetting?
We want to hear from you on your best pandemic Halloween activities. We also want to see your costumes and recipes -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.
Submit your ideas with us using the form below:
ALSO READ | "My heart will ghoul on": Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020, homeowner says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip