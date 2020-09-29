Texas man builds robot, candy-shooting cannon to deliver Halloween treats at a distance

Luke Keyes is taking the spooky holiday to the next level with the creation of a candy-shooting cannon and a robot named Artie that hands out candy.
"Right now we probably don't want humans to hand-deliver candy, so why don't we use a robot for it?" said Keyes during an interview with ABC-affiliate KVUE-TV.
Keyes says he actually started building Artie nearly a decade ago, not knowing that it would be the key to delivering a safer Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keyes is going all out!
He also came came up with a candy cannon that shoots treats into the air.
He calls it the "air cannon". Keyes tweeted a demonstration.
"Social distance trick-or-treating take 1," said Keyes in the video demo as he loaded up the cannon with candy.
The video ends with a kid catching the candy and running off.
"I love trick-or-treating," Keyes told KVUE. "To me, I like trick-or-treating a little more than Christmas because at Christmas you give gifts to your friends and family; Halloween, you give gifts to everybody."
Social distance halloween take 1 #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/rzPiqiQ33N— Luke Keyes (@lukeyes) September 29, 2020