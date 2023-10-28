Ghosts, goblins creep though pews of St. John the Divine during Halloween extravaganza

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were spooky creatures and evil monsters hobbling down the aisle of the world's largest gothic cathedral on Friday night. A haunted bishop rose over the pulpit, a giant spider crawled down the walls and a dead violinist fiddled the night away.

St. John the Divine was in need of divine intervention with ghosts and goblins creeping through the pews.

"It's gothic, it's spooky - the pipe organ - it's haunting," said Christine Hutton.

It was the cathedral's Annual Halloween Extravaganza and a scary silent film played under the stained glass windows in front of the altar. There was also an endless parade of spooky and a procession of ghouls.

"This amazing space lends itself - one to great organ music, two to a great old silent film. And every cathedral has got to have some ghouls. So we like to bring ours right out in the front," said Programming Director Laura Bosley.

ALSO READ | Husband of Cardi B's nail artist charged with setting fire to Bronx salon

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.