Security ramped up for NYC Village Halloween Parade amid war in Middle East

Tom Negovan has the latest on security for the Halloween parade.

GREENWICH VILLAGE (WABC) -- The NYPD is ramping up security for the annual Halloween parade in Greenwich Village on Tuesday night.

As the Village Parade celebrates 50 years of fun this year, the Israel-Hamas war is raging overseas.

Police say security is always a concern due to the large volume of people at this parade, but the global climate is making more of an impact.

Officials say costumes can provide cover for extremists who are looking for "targets of opportunity."

Though there are no credible threats to the parade, security will be very tight and visible throughout the parade.

"Outdoor gatherings, including parades, are also at risk of unintentional vehicle collisions, demonstrating the criticality of pre-staged blocked cars and the deployment of other countermeasures, including barriers and bollards," the NYPD threat assessment said.

Tens of thousands of costume-wearing New Yorkers are expected to take part. The parade is free to view from the sidelines or to join if you plan on dressing up.

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. at Spring Street and travel north on 6th Avenue from Canal to 18th.

