Police are searching for a man who attacked a laundromat employee with a hammer

The man walked into a laundromat in Brownsville and tried to take some items. When an employee tried to stop him the man hit them with a hammer.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man after a disturbing attack at a Brownsville laundromat.

He walked into the shop on East 98th Street just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday and tried to take some items from behind the counter.

When a store employee went to stop him the man grabbed a hammer and hit him in the head about four times before running off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Man stabbed in back at subway stop outside Yankee Stadium

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip