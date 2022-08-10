Police are searching for a man who attacked a laundromat employee with a hammer

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man after a disturbing attack at a Brownsville laundromat.
He walked into the shop on East 98th Street just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday and tried to take some items from behind the counter.
When a store employee went to stop him the man grabbed a hammer and hit him in the head about four times before running off.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
