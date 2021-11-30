Times Square Hanukkah menorah lighting shines light on anti-Semitism

By
NYC Hanukkah menorah lighting shines light on anti-Semitism

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several hundred people gathered in Times Square on Monday night to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah.

But it wasn't all lighthearted. They used the Jewish Festival of Lights to shed light on anti-Semitism.

Local politicians, musicians and community leaders attended the "Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism" event to share their support.

"If you pick a fight with any of us, you're picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers and you will lose that battle every time," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

According to the NYPD, there have been 180 anti-Semitic hate crimes so far this year.



"Before I could even react, I was jumped by a group of violent anti-Semites who shouted anti-Semitic slurs against me and I was beaten on the group viciously," Joey Bergen said.

Bergen was attacked in Times Square this spring.

And Karen Lizhtbraun was attacked by the Israeli consulate.

"We were standing, holding the Israeli flag and we were attacked by a mob," Lizhtbraun said.

For the celebrators on Tuesday night, it was fitting to tackle a serious problem during a festive holiday, because at the end of the day, no one can rejoice if they are not safe.

