At least 8 injured, including 4 critically, in Harlem apartment building fire, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least eight people were injured, including four who are in critical condition, after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Manhattan apartment building on Friday, police say.

The fire began just after 2 p.m. on the third floor of a six-story apartment building located at 2 St. Nicholas Pl. in Harlem.

Police said people were hanging out windows and fire escapes as the blaze progressed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.